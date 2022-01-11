ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Missing Texas dog found safe in Indiana, 3 years after later

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

MARION, Ind. ( WXIN ) – A dog who traveled more than 1,100 miles away from her Texas home is reunited with her owners after being found in Indiana.

Daisy the dog was missing for three years – until she walked up to the back door of Tiffany Clay’s home in Marion, Indiana, last week.

Clay took Daisy to the vet to see if she was microchipped, and that’s when they got a major shock: Daisy was missing from Houston, Texas.

“Last Tuesday, we got a phone call from Taylor and Tiffany stating they found our dog all the way in Marion, Indiana,” said Daisy’s owner Katrina Skelton. “Mark and I were immediately like, ‘Okay, we’re going to Indiana this weekend. Let’s find a babysitter for our kids, and we’re making a 16-hour drive to get our dog because she was our first baby.’ We had her before we had our kids, so we missed her a lot.”

“It means everything to us so they can be happy, because I’d want someone to bring my dog back,” said Clay about the happy reunion.

Daisy’s owners say they have no idea how she made it all the way to Indiana. They say they always had a feeling she was OK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

