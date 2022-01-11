Poll: Would you prefer an iPhone with a pill-shaped front camera or a hole-punch design?

Rumors have been suggesting that Apple is working on a new design for this year’s iPhone models, which are likely to be called iPhone 14. While we already expected that the notch would give way to a more discreet cutout, a recent leak has suggested that iPhone 14 Pro will have a pill-shaped front-facing camera. Now we want to know what you think about it.

Current iPhone models, except for the iPhone SE, feature a notch at the top of the screen – which is the name of the area where the Face ID sensors and the front-facing camera are located. With iPhone 13, Apple reduced the size of the notch for the first time, but it remains pretty much the same shape as before, just smaller.

Now it seems that Apple is finally ready to move forward with iPhone design. According to multiple sources, the company has been experimenting with a new design that features the Face ID sensors hidden underneath the display. This would allow the company to ditch the notch since the camera lens would be the only component to require a cutout on the screen.

The hole-punch design is not new as multiple Android phones have adopted it in recent years. However, would Apple change the iPhone to such a generic design reminiscent of its competing smartphones?

If you think about the notch, it is much more than a place for sensors. The notch has become the identity of modern iPhones – and now of MacBooks as well. When people see a phone or even an illustration with a notch, they usually think of the iPhone – just as with the Home button design in the past.

According to a leaker known as DylanDKT, the iPhone 14 Pro’s front-facing camera will be “pill shaped,” which suggests that it will be more of an oval than a circle. This, of course, would make the iPhone 14 Pro a little more different than other smartphones with floating front-facing cameras.

What are your thoughts about this? Would you prefer an iPhone with a pill-shaped, front-facing camera, a hole-punch design, or a notch? Let us know in the poll and also in the comments below.

