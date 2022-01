We are so thrilled to bring you our first episode of the new year, and it is a big one. Don Hahn is prolific throughout the Disney company. As the producer of such beloved Disney classics as Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, he helped reinvigorate Disney during the period known as the Disney Renaissance. Additionally, he has directed numerous documentaries and films, including Howard, available on Disney+, which details the life of the late Howard Ashman. We speak to Don about so many of the projects he has worked on over the years. He also discusses the creativity that can be unlocked in the human spirit. It was such an enlightening and fun chat, we hope you enjoy!

