Judge: Lawsuit can proceed against Flint water contractor

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit against an engineering company in Flint.

Veolia North America is accused of not doing enough to stop the flow of lead-contaminated water in 2015. Four families are suing Veolia.

The company did not participate in the recent $626 million settlement with Flint residents, mostly paid by the state.

Federal Judge Judith Levy says Veolia owed residents a “legal duty of care” when Flint hired it to analyze the city’s water quality.

Veolia argued that it included corrosion control in recommendations to the city. It says it had a short-term assignment that focused on problems created by a cancer-causing contaminant.