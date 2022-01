Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo grades each aspect of the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger went out with a whimper. In his final NFL game, the two-time Super-Bowl winner was for 5 for 14 for a meager 24 yards in the first half before he got some garbage-time stats in the second half. Roethlisberger was the victim of a few drops, but he couldn’t make any plays, either. The Chiefs were daring Roethlisberger to beat them, and he failed to take advantage of some one-on-one matchups. There was no fairytale ending for Roethlisberger, but his gold jacket awaits in Canton in 2027. Thanks for the memories.

