Erie, PA

Erie Police investigate alleged armed robbery at Dollar General

By Jordana Elder
 7 days ago

Erie Police are currently investigating an alleged armed robbery.

The robbery took place at the Dollar General in the 400 block of East 26th Street just before 12:30 p.m.

According to police, a man dressed in all black walked into the check out line demanding money.

The suspect reportedly told the cashier he had a gun, but never showed it.

Police believe that the suspect left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported from this robbery.

