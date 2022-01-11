MAKING HIS MARC: NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal performs as DJ Diesel at The Marc

Scottie Pippen’s name popped up more than expected in 2021. Not for his hot takes in basketball analysis, or even for his attachment to his popular Nike footwear from the 1990s. The six-time NBA champion definitely made headlines for saying some controversial stuff to promote his new book Unguarded, a memoir that in part discusses the Bulls dynasty and playing with Jordan. Simply put, he wasn’t happy with The Last Dance, the 2020 ESPN documentary that gave fans the most one-on-one access to the GOAT; Pippen, who felt the shadow for the entirety of his career, about had it with his portrayal in the 10-part series.

