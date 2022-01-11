MAKING HIS MARC: NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal performs as DJ Diesel at The Marc

In 2011, after an insanely long and dominant career, Shaquille O’Neal retired from professional basketball. Since then, Shaq has filled his time by giving surly NBA commentary, appearing in fifty bajillion television commercials, and engaging in various goofy-ass rich-guy activities. (Earlier this year, for instance, Shaq tried his hand at professional wrestling.) Like so many celebrity weirdos before him, Shaq has gotten really into electronic dance music in recent years, and he’s gotten himself booked at a whole lot of festivals as DJ Diesel. Today, Shaq has released a new collaboration with Steve Aoki, the former punk who’s gotten famous as a nuance-free party-starter DJ. It’s called “Welcome To The Playhouse,” and it’s pretty funny.
