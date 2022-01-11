Vail CEO announces bonuses for employees

Wednesday's bargaining session lasted over nine hours and ended with a tentative agreement for a new contract. The statement reads:. The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) and Vail Resorts are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement in principle, and are appreciative of the engagement and commitment on both sides. The parties are finalizing the details and next steps which will include a vote by union members in the coming days. We appreciate the patience and support of everyone as we work on moving forward together.

