ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Vail CEO announces bonuses for employees

By KPCW
KPCW
KPCW
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vail Resorts Chief Executive Officer Kirsten Lynch sent an email to employees Monday saying hourly employees will get $2 more an hour for any hours worked from January first to through the end of the ski season. Park City Mountain is one Vail’s 40 ski resorts in North...

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KPCW

Visitation to Vail Resorts down, ticket sales up to begin ski season

Vail Resorts says compared to a year ago, there have been fewer skiers so far this season, but revenue is still up. According to a mid-season analysis by Vail Resorts released Friday, visitation is down 1.7% across all resorts from the same time period the year before, and down 18% compared to two years ago.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

PCMR ski patrol union approves new contract, averts strike

The union announced on Saturday that membership voted to accept the new contract after a marathon 50th bargaining session with Vail Resorts on Wednesday that lasted over 15 hours. Union Business Manager Patrick Murphy said the union will not be releasing the vote breakdown. He said while the union had...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Marathon bargaining session leads to agreement 'in principle' for Vail, PCMR ski patrol union

Wednesday's bargaining session lasted over nine hours and ended with a tentative agreement for a new contract. The statement reads:. The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) and Vail Resorts are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement in principle, and are appreciative of the engagement and commitment on both sides. The parties are finalizing the details and next steps which will include a vote by union members in the coming days. We appreciate the patience and support of everyone as we work on moving forward together.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

500 acres of Richardson Flat sells for $5 million

For a quiet stretch of sagebrush and rolling hills, Richardson Flat sure has attracted a lot of attention recently. First, Hideout tried to annex the land into its boundaries for a large-scale residential and commercial development. Then came multiple lawsuits. The town dropped its claim on the western half of...
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Business
Park City, UT
Business
KPCW

Ryan Dickey is appointed newest Park City Councilor

Ryan Dickey emerged from a deep field of 17 applicants for the open seat on Thursday to become the newest Park City Councilor by unanimous vote. The council seat was vacated by Mayor Nann Worel after she was elected mayor last November. Dickey will serve out the remaining two years of that term before he would have to run for election himself.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch Back offers multiple COVID-19 testing options

COVID-19 case counts continue to soar in the Wasatch Back. Lines to get tested are tie-consuming, and results are taking longer than they used to. The CDC recommends people get tested for COVID-19 if they experience symptoms or were exposed to someone testing positive. There are multiple county test sites and wait times for testing vary.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City ski patrol union authorizes strike

The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association was scheduled to meet with Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts Monday night, the 50th such bargaining session in a string of negotiations dating back to last summer. But this time, union negotiators have a different card to play: According to union...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vail Resorts
KPCW

Ice Castles return to Soldier Hollow

A Midway winter staple of the past decade is returning to Soldier Hollow this weekend. Tickets are on sale to visit the ice castles starting this Friday at 6 p.m. Spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski says the event should bring in tens of thousands of visitors to the colorful ice display through early February.
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

Vail CEO says "there are actions that need to be taken" this ski season

Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch told employees she knows their jobs have been difficult, and this ski season is “weighing heavily” on all of them. In an email to Vail Resort employees Friday, Chief Executive Officer Kirsten Lynch thanked them for their tireless work, and acknowledged staffing issues and COVID have created a dynamic that has been tough on workers.
ECONOMY
KPCW

Summit County fifth-highest in country in new COVID cases

Summit County’s case count Tuesday afternoon is just one number below the record set last Thursday for the entire pandemic. About half the number of new cases are breakthroughs, according to the Utah Department of Health. Though the omicron variant is less fatal than previous variants, medical experts say...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Local News Hour - January 11, 2022

On today's Local News Hour guests include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher, who discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, Heidi Franco, newly sworn in as Heber City mayor, discusses her goals as mayor and vision for the city during her term and Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter with an update on the services the organization offers.
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KPCW

People's Health Clinic Executive Director steps down

After more than five years at the helm of the People’s Health Clinic, Executive Director Beth Armstrong is stepping down to take on another non-profit role, also in the healthcare industry. Beth Armstrong has been named as the Director of Development for the Intermountain Foundation which oversees philanthropy efforts...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Breaking news: Summit County set to reinstate its mask mandate Friday, Jan 7 at 12:01 a.m.

UPDATED: Summit County Health Department confirms return of mask mandate starting Friday. According to a statement issued Thursday afternoon, "Beginning January 7, 2022, all individuals living within or visiting Summit County, Utah, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face-coverings while inside public indoor facilities or waiting in lines. Public Health Order 2022-01 was enacted by Summit County Manager Tom Fisher and Summit County Health Officer Dr. Phil Bondurant in response to the record-breaking surge of the Omicron COVID-19 variant both in Summit County and across the state. This Order begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 and is currently in effect until 5 p.m. on February 21, 2022."
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City Community Foundation resumes CEO search

Longtime Park City Community Foundation Executive Director Katie Wright stepped down in the spring of 2021. After taking longer than expected to find a suitable candidate to replace Wright, the community foundation named Joelle Kanshepolskly as interim CEO in July. Now the search for a full-time replacement is back on....
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy