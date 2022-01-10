ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals activate LB Tanner Vallejo from COVID list, release 2 players

By Jess Root
 7 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals get back another linebacker this week as they prepare for their playoff matchup next Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Linebacker Tanner Vallejo was activated from the COVID list Monday as well as defensive tackle Zach Kerr.

Vallejo went on last week after he came off injured reserve.

The Cardinals released Kerr after he was activated from the COVID list.

They also released practice squad cornerback Nate Hall.

