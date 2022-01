Superior depth and David Huerta’s penalty kick proved to be the difference on Monday at Long Beach Poly where the Jackrabbits beat Millikan 2-1. Poly (5-3-4, 4-1-1) secured its hold on second place in the Moore League with the win, and Millikan (4-5-4, 3-3-0) is behind them in third.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO