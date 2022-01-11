Steve Levitan’s ‘Reboot’ Scores Series Pickup at Hulu

Hulu has given a series order to Reboot , a star-studded comedy from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan .

The project, which marks Levitan’s follow-up to multiple Emmy winner Modern Family , stars Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. Judy Greer has also joined the cast, taking over a role that Leslie Bibb played in the pilot episode.

Reboot stars Key and Knoxville as the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu decides to reboot, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

“Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and massively appealing, making millions upon millions of viewers laugh week-after-week and quickly becoming a global sensation,” said Jordan Helman, head of scripted content at Hulu. “We’re honored that Hulu will be home to Steve’s return to television with Reboot and given our slate of successful comedies such as Only Murders in the Building , Pen15 , Ramy and more, we know our viewers will devour this hilariously meta satire.”

Said Levitan, “After working thirty years in TV comedy, this is both my love letter to sitcoms and, if I’m being honest, much-needed therapy.”

In addition to Key and Knoxville, the Reboot cast includes Greer ( Archer , Showtime’s Kidding ) as Bree, a small-town pageant girl who dreamed of becoming an actress and a princess and managed to do both; Rachel Bloom ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ) as a sitcom writer with a “fresh” take; Calum Worthy ( American Vandal ) as a movie star/hip hop artist; and Krista Marie Yu ( Last Man Standing ) as a tech executive turned TV creative exec.

Disney’s 20th Television, where Levitan has a rich overall deal, is producing the series.

“Steve Levitan is a comedy genius and his idea for Reboot is as hilarious as it is timely,” said 20th TV president Karey Burke. “We’re thrilled that our friends at Hulu love this sly, wildly funny look at the television comedy business as much as we do. And the spectacular cast Steve’s assembled speaks to both the quality of the writing and the appeal of this platform as a home for smart, high quality television. Everyone jumped at the chance to come on board.”

Levitan created the series and co-wrote the pilot with John Enbom ( Party Down, Veronica Mars ). Levitan will also be the showrunner; he and Enbom executive produce with Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton.

