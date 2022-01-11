No. 16 Trenton Catholic over Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap

Yes, the out of conference boys basketball game Monday between Burlington Township and Trenton Central was a big one for both teams. The Tornadoes wanted to come out and shake off their one-point loss from Friday night against Hamilton West, and get back to winning ways ahead of a two-week period that will go a long way towards deciding where they will be seeded in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 and Mercer County Tournament brackets: power points are always important when trying to win silverware.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO