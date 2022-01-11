ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

She felt unsafe working overnight at a Manhattan Burger King. Then a robber fatally shot her

By Shirley Chan
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSHCc_0di3aChy00

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A teenage worker was on her last overnight shift at an East Harlem Burger King when she was gunned down by a robber, coworkers said.

The 19-year-old victim has only started working at the fast-food spot at 154 East 116 St., near Lexington Avenue, in November, coworkers said. She felt unsafe working from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and asked to be taken off the shift.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, a robber dressed all in black entered the Burger King and demanded money. Kristal Bayron-Nieves complied, but the suspect still opened fire, striking the teen in the torso .

Another employee and a customer were also attacked by the suspect. The suspect then fled the Burger King, heading west on East 116 Street. It’s unclear how much money the gunman took.

Bayron-Nieves’ heartbroken mother brought flowers and photos of the teen to a vigil on Sunday evening.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

Richie pabalan
7d ago

the mayor said nothing no action on crime. that's right new yorkers are all low skilled workers don't deserve anything poor girl her mom

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man charged in Brooklyn sucker-punch attack on 79-year-old: NYPD

BROOKLYN, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a Brooklyn man who allegedly sucker-punched a 79-year-old in the head last week, the NYPD announced on Monday. Disheem Riley, 29, was charged with assault and harassment in connection with the vicious attack, which was caught on video and shared by police over the weekend. The assault happened around […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A 15-year-old girl is dead, and an investigation was underway Monday, after the teen was run over by a school bus that was apparently full of children. Antonina Zatulovska was fatally struck just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Avenue P in Midwood. Police, who described the incident […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman critically hurt in Fort Greene apartment fire: NYPD

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was critically injured when flames broke out in a Brooklyn apartment overnight, according to authorities. The FDNY said the call came in just after 3 a.m. Tuesday for flames in a unit in a 13-story residential high-rise building on North Elliott Place, near Park Avenue in the Fort […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Fire captain found dead in Newark firehouse; retired firefighter hospitalized

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A fire captain was found dead in a firehouse in Newark Saturday morning, authorities said.  The fire captain was found unresponsive at the firehouse along Park Avenue. A retired firefighter was also discovered at the firehouse unresponsive, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. They were both taken to the hospital […]
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Harlem#The Burger King#Nypd#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police looking for trio involved in shooting of 17-year-old boy

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three individuals are wanted for shooting a teenage boy multiple times Thursday afternoon, police said Saturday. At about 2:57 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was approached by the trio near East 223 Street and Carpenter Avenue, police said. One of the suspects showed a gun and proceeded to fire it multiple […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Escaped prisoner back in police custody three days after fleeing Brooklyn hospital: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Akeem Williams, the robbery suspect who escaped police custody Wednesday, is now back behind bars, police said Saturday. Williams, 21, complained of chest pains, and escaped from Brookdale Hospital, where he was being treated. Police said the shirtless prisoner escaped even though he was handcuffed. He’s facing charged of escaping custody […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Shocking video shows man sucker punch 79-year-old in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY (PIX11) — A man sucker-punched a 79-year-old man with a cane on a Brooklyn sidewalk Friday afternoon, disturbing video of the incident shows. Police said the attack happened around 12 p.m. on Fourth Avenue, near Carroll Street on the border of Gowanus and Park Slope. The NYPD released a video of the vicious […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
PIX11

One teen arrested in anti-Asian assault where victim was beaten with sticks

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — One of the three individuals wanted for assaulting a man while shouting anti-Asian remarks on Oct. 23 was arrested, police said Friday. The man, 18-year-old Jordan McNamara, was charged with assault, police said. McNamara and two others approached the 30-year-old victim at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23, and proceeded to attack the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Mass funeral held Sunday for victims of deadly Bronx fire

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (AP, PIX11) — A Bronx community gathered Sunday to pay its final respects to perished loved ones, a week after a fire filled a high-rise apartment building with thick, suffocating smoke that killed 17 people, including eight children. A funeral service took place Sunday morning at the Islamic Cultural Center on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing 90-year-old man found dead one month after disappearance: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 90-year-old man who was reported missing Dec. 14 was found dead Friday, police said Saturday. Ira Peterson disappeared after leaving his Underhill Avenue residence in December, police said. Peterson was found unconscious and unresponsive inside Soundview Park on Jan. 14. EMS pronounced him dead on scene, police said. The city’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Ex-NYPD officer sentenced for fatally shooting friend while playing video games

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former NYPD officer was sentenced to up to three years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The former officer, 30-year-old Martinson Afari Yeboah, accidentally fatally shot his neighbor, Frederick Afoakwah, in 2019. Clark said Yeboah, who at the time had been an […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy