MSP trooper attacked after stopping woman who was driving 3 mph on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A woman is in the hospital after apparently attacking a Michigan State Police trooper who stopped her while traveling just 3 mph on I-94 in Detroit on Monday.

Authorities say they received a call of a “suspicious situation” around 2:30 p.m., reporting a vehicle was driving “approximately 3 mph” in the area of westbound I-94 and Woodward Avenue.

MSP troopers found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, according to police.

Police said “it appeared the driver was having a medical episode” and the trooper pulled in front of the vehicle, forcing it to come to a stop.

The trooper opened the driver’s door and saw a 22-year-old woman making incoherent statements. She then tried to close the door and flee the scene, with her door still open.

The woman allegedly hit the trooper three times in the face.

The trooper was eventually able to remove the woman from the vehicle and put her in handcuffs, MSP said.

An EMS unit was already on scene and took her to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where she again became combative and had to be placed in additional restraints.

It was not exactly clear what led to the situation.

MSP says the trooper declined medical treatment and was working to get the driver admitted to the hospital for mental health treatment.

No one else was involved in the situation.