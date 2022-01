It’s out with the old and in with the new at Troquet on South this month – the award-winning restaurant, known for its exceptional wine program, will be hosting a month-long sale to make room for new vintages in their cellar. Postpone dry January until February and pop over to the Leather District spot for lunch or dinner with a little pitstop at their featured Wine Table to peruse some of the unique labels they’re offering up at very affordable prices. Once you’ve found something that strikes your fancy, they’ll send it to your table to be enjoyed with your meal (there are no retail sales or holds for future dining experiences and these specials aren’t available for consumption at the bar). Selections will change every day and once they’re gone, they’re gone so get in there early (and often) so you don’t miss out. Book a table before the end of the month online here or by calling 617.695.9463.

