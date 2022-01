Cassidy's not here to make friends. She makes that abundantly clear in an E! News exclusive look at Jan. 10's episode of The Bachelor. In the sneak peek, the 26-year-old executive assistant refuses to participate in the group date, which includes setting up for a children's birthday party. Instead, Cassidy chooses to sit to the side and drink some lemon water. "Cassidy and I are supposed to be building the dollhouse," one contestant complains to the Bachelor camera, "but I'm stuck building the house alone. I mean, she doesn't give a s--t about the birthday party." Unbothered by the "miffed" ladies, Cassidy declares that she's there "to date Clayton," so,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO