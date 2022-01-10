ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Critical talks between the U.S. and Russia yielded no breakthroughs as fears mount that the Russians will invade Ukraine

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Alexander Marquardt...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Russia and the West are at a stalemate over Ukraine. Is Putin's endgame now war?

The flurry of diplomatic activity last week over Russia’s latest military buildup near Ukraine ended, as expected, with no breakthrough agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a “dead end”. Washington was hoping the talks between Russia and the United States and its NATO allies, which took place in three different European cities, would de-escalate the crisis along Ukraine’s border and lead to a diplomatic solution. But the stalemate shows how differently the Putin and Biden administrations interpret the security situation on Europe’s periphery. For the US, Russia’s determination to act as a spoiler stems from a petulant unhappiness with the post-Soviet...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russians
AFP

Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said. Blinken, who will meet Wednesday in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky, will "reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Blinken will also head Thursday to Berlin for four-way talks with Britain, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis. The four transatlantic powers will discuss "joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including allies' and partners' readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia," Price said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX59

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory. It is posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation. Unlike previous disagreements that have arisen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the current Ukraine crisis carries real risks of debilitating economic warfare and military conflict that are exacerbated by the dangers of miscalculation and overreaction, particularly in Europe. The refusal thus far by each side to climb down from what the other regards as unrealistic and maximalist demands has left the prospects for diplomacy in limbo.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
POLITICS
moneyweek.com

Russian stocks suffer as the world fears it will invade Ukraine

“The Russian economy is at its strongest in years,” says Anna Hirtenstein in The Wall Street Journal. A “gusher of gas and oil revenues” has helped make the rouble one of the few emerging market currencies to hold its own against the dollar over the past year. Russia only needs oil prices of $40 a barrel to break even; this week Brent crude was trading at $83 a barrel. Soaring European gas prices help fill the coffers. Yet while Western oil majors rally, shares in state-controlled Gazprom are being left behind. “Geopolitics, not economics, are driving Russian markets.”
MARKETS
foodcontessa.com

Talks Between the United States and Russia on the Ukraine Situation Begin in Geneva Today, Amid Mounting Tension.

Expectations of a breakthrough were low as formal discussions between top US and Russian officials began in Geneva at the start of a crucial week of diplomacy over Ukraine. Sergei Ryabkov, deputy foreign minister of Russia, and his team met with Wendy Sherman, US deputy secretary of state, and her staff at the US diplomatic post in Geneva.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Talks between U.S. and Russia continue amid tensions over Ukraine

Talks between representatives of the U.S. and Russia are set to continue Tuesday as troops remain on the Ukraine border. Russia hopes to prevent former Soviet territories from joining NATO, despite opposition from the U.S. CBS News’ chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Negotiations between U.S. and Russia yield little progress in diffusing Ukraine tensions

U.S. and Russian diplomats spent hours negotiating in Geneva on Monday. It was the first of three bilateral discussions over rising tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams has the latest on how the Ukrainian military is preparing for a possible Russian invasion. Then, retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Peter Zwack joins CBSN's Lilia Luciano with his analysis.
FOREIGN POLICY
wvik.org

In high-stakes meeting, Russia tells U.S. it isn't planning to invade Ukraine

Top U.S. and Russian diplomats said they had constructive talks Monday in Geneva, but they did not achieve a breakthrough in their attempt to defuse tensions regarding the Russian troop buildup on the Ukraine-Russia border. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emerged from the nearly eight hours of talks and...
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

832K+
Followers
126K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy