ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Bill would hike tax on tobacco products

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clc7a_0di3Y8G300

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another bill would double the tax on tobacco products. House Bill 33 introduced by Joanne Ferrary, a Democrat from Dona Ana County — would increase the tax by ten cents per cigarette, making it 20 cents.

Story continues below

The bill would also increase the tax on cartridges on e-cigarettes — it was just 50 cents. Under the bill, it would increase to $3.50.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city councilor wants to repeal the plastic bag ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been on-again and off-again then back on again. The plastic bag ban in Albuquerque. City Councilor Brook Bassan wants to toss Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban for good. “To me, we’re adding a regressive tax to a lot of members in our community who can’t afford to buy these bags,” Bassan said. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

2022 legislative session: Bills of interest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s 112 legislators are just one day away from kicking off the 2022 legislative session at the Roundhouse. While the 30-day session will focus principally on the state budget, lawmakers are also expected to consider a host of proposals target crime, education, cannabis, public health policy and more. KRQE News […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Senator re-introducing lobbying transparency bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Jeff Steinborn is re-introducing a bill in the upcoming session. The bill, if passed, would make public the amount of money being spent on lobbying. Steinborn says he’s been trying to get this bill passed since 2009 to increase transparency in the legislature. He says right now, people don’t know […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Fire Dept. lowers hiring age

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Fire Rescue Department is making it easier for you to join the ranks. They’ve lowered the hiring age from 21 to 18. The department is also holding Q&A sessions with applicants early on in the process and providing study guides for the written test. The idea came up […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Navajo Nation increases ability to do COVID testing, vaccinations

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Health facilities on the Navajo Nation are increasing the ability to test for COVID-19 and vaccinate people as the omicron variant spreads, tribal leaders said. Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the facilities also are working to give out more home testing kits this month while cases are surging. The tribe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanne Ferrary
KRQE News 13

Legislation would create a department focusing on cyber security

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The legislative session beings on Tuesday at noon. One bill lawmakers will consider is aimed at preventing cyberattacks like the ones that hit Albuquerque Public Schools and Bernalillo County. Both APS and the county have been crippled by cyberattacks over the last few weeks. “The sophisticated hackers behind the chaos, often […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian fatalities in New Mexico are the highest in a decade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –In 2019, the City of Albuquerque launched an ambitious program called Vision Zero to put an end to pedestrian deaths but two years later, crash statistics show pedestrian fatalities are holding steady in the city with dozens killed each year. A bleak year for pedestrians in Albuquerque punctuated by the tragic hit and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents took advantage of the holiday to get their kids their COVID-19 vaccine. A shot clinic was at Albuquerque Public School’s Berna Facio Development Center located at 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE. Students eligible were able to get their first, second, or booster of the Pfizer vaccine. “They were available a lot […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State launches at-home COVID test distribution

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is launching a free at-home rapid testing program. The New Mexico Department of Health is getting more than one million at-home rapid antigen tests every two weeks. They will be first given to communities that need them most. The company, ihealth, is providing the tests. So far, they have around […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#House#Democrat#Krqe En Espa Ol#New Mexico News Podcast#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Legislation proposes teacher salary hike

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill has been introduced that would give teachers a pay raise. Under the bill introduced by Senators Mimi Stewart and Debra Sarinana — teachers would start at $50,000. A teacher with at least three years of experience can earn $60,000 and a teacher with higher education can earn at least […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposal to tackle unemployment through boot camps at CNM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The legislative session begins on Tuesday at noon and one lawmaker has a unique approach to unemployment. Democratic Senator, Bill Tallman, is pitching legislation that would appropriate $500,000 to Central New Mexico Community College. That money would be earmarked for short-term boot camp training programs for those who are unemployed or […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposal would make it a felony to operate a chop shop

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of the push to crack down on crime, lawmakers are making another run at ramping up penalties for people who operate chop shops. House Bill 69 would specifically make it a felony to run a business that knowingly deals in stolen vehicles and disassembles them for parts. If convicted, […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
KRQE News 13

County launches ‘It’s My Santa Fe’ ad campaign

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County is asking residents who want to help their community to go ahead and do it. The City of Santa Fe Environmental Services Division launched the ‘It’s My Santa Fe‘ campaign highlighting simple steps every resident can take to make the city a better place to live. “The past two years have […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe business stands ground on COVID vaccine requirement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Popular restaurant, Izanami located at Ten Thousand Waves is being praised by customers for its vaccine mandate and for its handling of the occasional customer that’s not on board with their policy. The resort has had the policy in place since September. This week one customer refused to show proof […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS confirms schools will reopen Tuesday following cyberattack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools confirms that all schools will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18 following a cyberattack that forced schools to close last week. The district announced the attack Wednesday, Jan. 12 that resulted in issues with the student information system which is used to keep track of attendance, grades, and access to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy