Bill would hike tax on tobacco products
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another bill would double the tax on tobacco products. House Bill 33 introduced by Joanne Ferrary, a Democrat from Dona Ana County — would increase the tax by ten cents per cigarette, making it 20 cents.
The bill would also increase the tax on cartridges on e-cigarettes — it was just 50 cents. Under the bill, it would increase to $3.50.
