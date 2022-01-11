Colder again Monday night, mostly dry week

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cold high pressure continues to settle into the region, giving us a fresh supply of temperatures in the teens and 20s the next couple of mornings!









Even with full sunshine throughout the day Tuesday, temps will struggle to rise through the 40s. At least with a light wind, the wind chill factor won’t be much of an issue!

With high pressure sliding east mid-week, highs will recover into the 50s again through the end of the week. At the same time, a quick disturbance will bring a small shower chance late Thursday/early Friday, with a dusting of mountain snow possible, too. Most areas stay dry with this one. It’s a stronger low pressure system this weekend that we’re watching more!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

With cold air still in place across the Carolinas Saturday & Sunday, this system may bring us a better chance of wintry precipitation. And yes– for the Charlotte area, too. There’s still lots of uncertainty and details to get through in the coming days– keep checking in for updates on Queen City News!

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 24.

Clear and cold. Low 24. Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. High 47.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.