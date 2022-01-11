Community Blood Center offering chance to win Bengals playoff tickets

Chiefs Bengals Football Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean)

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is giving people a chance to win tickets to see the Cincinnati Bengals play in their first playoff game in six years.

Everyone who registers to donate blood on Tuesday through Friday at any CBC mobile blood drive or at the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be automatically entered into a drawing to win two free tickets.

The Bengals have a chance to win their first playoff game in 30 years. They play the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, Jan. 15 at Paul Brown Stadium.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood and enter the drawing, you can visit www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Drawing winners will be notified Friday.

