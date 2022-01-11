ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Rams hold first practice of season

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 7 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State Rams baseball team held their first practice of the season, as opening day for the 2022 season is just a month away.

Angelo State will look to recreate last year’s historic season that saw the team make the College World Series.

Opening day for the Rams is February 4th when they host UT Tyler. First pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

