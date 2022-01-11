ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NY man arrested for threatening to kill Trump, federal officials say

By NOAH GOLDBERG
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — A Queens man has been arrested for making numerous threats to kill former President Donald Trump, federal investigators said Monday. “I do not want to hurt anyone, but I will stand up to fascism,” said the 72-year-old Rockaway Beach resident, Thomas Welnicki, during a voluntary July 2020 interview...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump If He ‘Refused to Step Down’ After 2020 Election

A man from Rockaway Beach, New York has been charged with threatening to kill former POTUS Donald Trump. Per Reuters, 72-year-old Thomas Welnicki was charged on Monday and is alleged to have voluntarily made his threats known to both the Secret Service and Capitol Police. In Jan. 7-dated court documents viewed by Complex, Welnicki is alleged to have “knowingly and willfully threatened to kill, kidnap, and inflict bodily harm upon a former president.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Man Arrested For Allegedly Telling Secret Service He Wanted to Kill Donald Trump

A New York City man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kidnap and kill Donald Trump. Thomas Welnicki, 72, was arrested Friday in New York. The federal complaint unsealed Monday morning claimed the Rockaway Park, Queens, resident had made multiple threats to law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, against Trump and 12 unnamed members of congress. Trump was not named in the complaint but referred to obliquely as “Individual-1,” and a footnote specifies that he “served as President of the United States from January 20, 2017 until January 20, 2021.”  In July 2020, Welnicki allegedly told the United...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Brooklyn Federal Court#The Secret Service#Secret Service
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy