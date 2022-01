A New York City man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kidnap and kill Donald Trump. Thomas Welnicki, 72, was arrested Friday in New York. The federal complaint unsealed Monday morning claimed the Rockaway Park, Queens, resident had made multiple threats to law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, against Trump and 12 unnamed members of congress. Trump was not named in the complaint but referred to obliquely as “Individual-1,” and a footnote specifies that he “served as President of the United States from January 20, 2017 until January 20, 2021.” In July 2020, Welnicki allegedly told the United...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO