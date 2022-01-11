ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria family seeks answers following U.S. Marshal-involved shooting incident

By Cristian Delgado
 7 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Family members of 28-year-old Victoria resident, JD Javier Lane, have a number of questions following a U.S. Marshal-involved shooting.

On Wednesday, January 5, a U.S. Marshal shot and killed JD Javier Lane after a traffic stop.

U.S. Marshals say they were executing an arrest warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm but will not disclose whether Lane had a weapon on him during the time of the incident since the investigation is ongoing. U.S. Marshals handed this investigation over to the Texas Rangers and an autopsy is still pending to learn more about Lane’s death.

JD Javier Lane’s Mother speaks out after being left with more questions than answers from law enforcement.

“He didn’t deserve this, he’s 28 years old, they murdered him and took his life and we are suffering, it’s just very very hard, I wish this on no one,” says Romana Lane Gallegos, Mother of JD Javier Lane.

JD Javier Lane’s Uncle, Samuel Lane, says the incident still doesn’t feel real to him.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to see the body, we didn’t have the opportunity to identify our nephew, we didn’t have the opportunity to identify someone that we loved. So it hasn’t been real to me, it seems like he’s gonna come in at any time and say I’m here,” says Samuel, Uncle of JD Javier Lane.

Romana Lane Gallegos says she will fight to make sure the U.S. Marshal who shot her son goes to prison.

“I do wanna say right now, I will fight for him, for justice until this man goes to prison where he deserves, it doesn’t matter if he had a badge and a gun, he is not god. He took my baby.” says Lane Gallegos.

JD Javier Lane leaves behind a son and he had a child on the way.

Lane’s funeral will take place at Angel Lucy’s funeral home at a later date.

The family is currently having a bake sale and an online fundraiser to help with the cost of the funeral.

