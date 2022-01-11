ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Larimer County deputy shoots man after car chase

By Hannah Metzger
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 7 days ago

A man was shot by a Larimer County sheriff’s deputy Monday afternoon following a high-speed car chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the incident began just after 2 p.m. when they received a report of a suspicious man at a Family Dollar store at 8099 Sixth St. in Wellington. When deputies arrived, the man allegedly sped away in a pickup truck.

Deputies chased the truck down Interstate 25 for more than nine miles to East Mulberry Street, at which point at least one deputy fired their weapon, injuring the man.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown, deputies said.

It was unclear what led to the deputy firing their weapon. No deputies were injured during the incident and no one else was inside of the pickup, deputies said.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting. More details about what happened, including the identity of the man, were expected to be released in the coming days.

I-25 was closed between Prospect Road and Mountain Vista Drive for an hour while investigators processed the scene.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
