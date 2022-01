Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Holding prisoners without charge for years, with no end in sight, is abhorrent to American values and, one would think, law, yet that is the case at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. An Associated Press story about the 20th anniversary of the opening of Guantanamo published in the Bangor Daily News on Jan. 10 quotes Michael Lehnert, a retired Marine Corps major general tasked with opening the center, as saying, “To me, the existence of Guantanamo is anathema to everything that we represent, and it needs to be closed for that reason.”

