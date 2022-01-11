New Albuquerque City Council meets for the first time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors meet for the first time since four new councilors were sworn in. That includes Councilors Renne Grout, Dan Lewis, Louie Sanchez, and Tammy Fiebelkorn.

Story continues below

On Monday, councilors elected Isaac Benton as the president and Dan Lewis as the vice president. They will also approve committee appointments. Lewis has already announced a plan to introduce four pieces of legislation at the first full meeting on Jan. 19. One proposes re-negotiating the term of the Justice Department’s oversight of the police department while another would repeal a gross receipts tax.

Lewis is also pushing a pair of pandemic-related proposals. One would limit the mayor’s emergency powers and the other would bar the city from imposing a vaccine mandate on its employees.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.