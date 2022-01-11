ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA offers $19.03 million to Colorado for COVID

By Dani Birzer
 7 days ago

DENVER – FEMA has approved over $19 million in additional public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has given over $1.6 billion in Public Assistance for Colorado’s COVID-19 response to date.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been awarded $19,031,090 million to contract communication services to inform the public about the COVID-19 vaccine. Assistance includes the following: translation and language services, media campaigns for the dissemination of information, temporary staffing, disease modeling, general supplies and materials, and contractor support for modeling efforts, behavioral assessments, and consulting/guidance.

