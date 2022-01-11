FEMA offers $19.03 million to Colorado for COVID
DENVER – FEMA has approved over $19 million in additional public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has given over $1.6 billion in Public Assistance for Colorado’s COVID-19 response to date.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been awarded $19,031,090 million to contract communication services to inform the public about the COVID-19 vaccine. Assistance includes the following: translation and language services, media campaigns for the dissemination of information, temporary staffing, disease modeling, general supplies and materials, and contractor support for modeling efforts, behavioral assessments, and consulting/guidance.
Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program can be found, click here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0