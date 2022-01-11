ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheesy Baked Corn Dip

By Laura Rege
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm, creamy, cheesy, and 100% ready to be dipped into, this corn dip won’t last long out of the oven. It has all the elements of a perfect baked dip, plus pops of sweetness from corn kernels and a little kick from green chiles. Bonus: You can prepare it in advance...

