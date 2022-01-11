2 adults, 3 children and 2 pets displaced by fire on Warwick Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A family of five and two pets have been displaced after a fire in a townhome Monday.

The structure fire was in the 1200 block of Warwick Drive, which is near Scarborough Square Park in Virginia Beach. The first unit was dispatched at 7:22 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and fire showing from the front side of the townhouse. Crews went inside a did a search of the first and second floor and determined the unit was all clear.

Virginia Beach fire officials said the fire was marked under control as of 7:30 p.m. Monday night. It was out at 7:39 p.m.

One adult was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That was the only injury reported.

Two adults, three children, a dog and a cat were at the residence. They’ve all been displaced because the home is no longer habitable. The American Red Cross is assisting.

The fire was contained to the single unit.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen and was likely accidental, but the cause is still under investigation.

