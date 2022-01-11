ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

2 adults, 3 children and 2 pets displaced by fire on Warwick Drive in Virginia Beach

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mw4TN_0di3SO5A00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A family of five and two pets have been displaced after a fire in a townhome Monday.

The structure fire was in the 1200 block of Warwick Drive, which is near Scarborough Square Park in Virginia Beach. The first unit was dispatched at 7:22 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and fire showing from the front side of the townhouse. Crews went inside a did a search of the first and second floor and determined the unit was all clear.

Virginia Beach fire officials said the fire was marked under control as of 7:30 p.m. Monday night. It was out at 7:39 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

One adult was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That was the only injury reported.

Two adults, three children, a dog and a cat were at the residence. They’ve all been displaced because the home is no longer habitable. The American Red Cross is assisting.

The fire was contained to the single unit.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen and was likely accidental, but the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Cat#Structure Fire#Accident#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cats
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy