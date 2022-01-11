ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Gov. Doug Ducey delivers final state of the state address

AZFamily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Doug Ducey used his eighth and final state...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Microsoft to buy 'Call of Duty' maker for $68.7 bln in gaming push

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Tuesday it was acquiring "Call of Duty" videogame maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in cash, the biggest deal in the sector that would help the Xbox maker become the third-largest gaming company by revenue. Microsoft's offer of $95 per...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
NBC News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, a spokesman said Monday. "Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday," Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. "He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location. He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
NBC News

North Korea says it fired tactical guided missiles in latest test

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programs amid stalled denuclearization talks. The missile test was the North’s fourth in 2022, with two previous launches...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
NBC News

Senate nears filibuster clash over voting rights as Democrats brace for failure

WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic leaders are determined to force a showdown over voting rights on the floor, even if it ends in failure for the cause. The debate is expected to kick off Tuesday, with Democrats using a loophole in the 60-vote rule to begin considering the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. But there is no such loophole to end debate and proceed to a final vote unless Democrats change the rules.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy