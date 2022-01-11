ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX Conversation: Discussing the Department of Health’s new COVID case investigation protocol with Kirby Kruger

Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Department of Health has switched up its protocol for case investigations.

We brought in the department’s Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger to break it all down for us.

We discussed the biggest changes, why now, the basic isolation guidelines and more.

