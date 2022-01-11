Horry County Schools now accepting results of at-home COVID-19 tests

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The results of at-home COVID-19 tests will now be accepted by Horry County Schools provided certain guidelines are followed, officials said at Monday night’s board meeting.

Also Monday night, the district said school operations will continue, but if there is a location – either an entire school or classroom — that has problems they will be handled on a case-by-case basis based on information received by administrators.

This comes as the district reports a rise in the number of quarantines of both students and employees. As of 3:10 p.m. Monday, there were a total of 673 positive cases involving 633 students and 40 staff members. The district said 3,800 students are in quarantine.

Two negative at-home tests will be required and must be provided to the school on an attestation form, the district said. The tests should be performed at least 24 hours apart and within seven days of exposure.

In addition, individuals must be symptom-free to return to work or school regardless of the results of their test. Masks would be required through Day 10 of an individual’s quarantine.

Meanwhile, if 20% or more of a cohort, which is now defined as a group of five or more people, is absent or sent home early on the same day because of positive tests for COVID-19 or having symptoms of the virus, then the entire cohort will be required to quarantine.

For the quarantine to be reduced from 10 days to five days, an individual must wear a mask for an additional five days while on school property.

