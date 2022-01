MERIDEN — A 14-year-old city resident faces charges after police said he fired gunshots at a vehicle in Hamden last year. The teen, whose identity will not be released due to his age, was charged on Tuesday with three counts each of first-degree criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was also charged with one count each of illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on Jan. 19.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO