Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin has rejected his Republican colleague Jim Jordan’s reasons for not speaking to the Capitol riot committee – by quoting Jim Jordan.Mr Jordan, an Ohio representative and close ally of Donald Trump, announced on Monday that he is refusing to voluntarily answer the questions of the US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.“The American people are tired of Democrats’ nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts,” the GOP congressman wrote in a long, contentious letter. “This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO