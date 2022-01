More than 1,200 flights were cancelled by US airlines on Monday, as a powerful winter storm continues to batter the East Coast with heavy rainfall, sleet and snow.As CNN first reported, the worst affected airport, Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina, had to cancel more than 400 flights alone on Monday, with 85 delays also reported on FlightAware. It has been a tricky period for airlines companies in the US, as more than 3000 flights were cancelled on Sunday as a result of the weather. American Airlines, for instance, was forced to cancel 1,100 flights alone on Sunday.“This weekend’s...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO