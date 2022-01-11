ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU welcomes students back for spring semester

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGWCd_0di3PvfA00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University welcomed students back to campus for the spring semester on Monday.

WVU President Gordon Gee sent a letter to students on Jan. 10, welcoming them back to campus.

“I am happy to welcome the Mountaineer family back to West Virginia University in 2022,” he said as he recognized students, faculty and staff. “As always, we have plenty of support in place to help both students and employees discover and fulfill their passions and a huge variety of opportunities to engage in campus life.”

Gee encouraged students to take advantage of activities on campus such as the arts and leadership opportunities and to connect with others. “Take advantage of every opportunity to make new friends and strengthen existing bonds.”

Campus Warning issued after WVU burglary

He also recognized that COVID and isolation have had impact on the university and told students to “work smart and play smart” by following the university health and safety guidelines.

Gee also gave students a quote from the late Betty White to ponder: “’Everybody needs a passion. If you live without passion, you can go through life without leaving any footprints.'”

He ended the letter by saying, “Together, we will make 2022 a launching pad for lives of purpose and passion,” and signed it, “WVU President Gordon Gee.”

The university is taking precautions with the recent rise in COVID numbers and has recently updated the COVID protocols to shorten quarantine and require masks inside all buildings on campus.

Other colleges in West Virginia, including Fairmont State University and Glenville State College, also began classes Jan. 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

