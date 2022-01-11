Semi truck slides off of I-90 near Girard Township
On January 10th, a semi truck traveling along I-90 near Girard Township lost control and slid down an embankment.
The semi came to rest in a narrow strip of woods.
Shortly after the truck slid off the road, Pennsylvania State Police requested the fire department to arrive on scene and inspect the wreck for a possible fire hazard.
Platea Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and inspected the semi finding no obvious hazards.
