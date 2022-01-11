ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi truck slides off of I-90 near Girard Township

By Tyler Youschak
 7 days ago

On January 10th, a semi truck traveling along I-90 near Girard Township lost control and slid down an embankment.

The semi came to rest in a narrow strip of woods.

Shortly after the truck slid off the road, Pennsylvania State Police requested the fire department to arrive on scene and inspect the wreck for a possible fire hazard.

Platea Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and inspected the semi finding no obvious hazards.

No injuries were reported from this incident and State Police are currently investigating.

YourErie

PennDOT reduces speed limits and updates vehicle restrictions on additional portions of interstate

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is updating the speed and vehicle restrictions for interstates in the northwest region. This is due to the severity of the continuing winter storm. According to PennDOT, they are urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. However, those who head out will see speeds reduced to 45 MPH on: Interstate 79, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT issues updates to planned vehicle restrictions in advance of winter weather

In anticipation of the winter weather that is expected later on, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have adjusted the planned vehicle restrictions that were announced recently. Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates could be added depending on changing conditions. Restrictions will be communicated on the 511PA traveler information website and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie residents deal with the aftermath of the Sunday night snow storm

Snow pummels the region while leaving people with hours worth of shoveling and plowing. The region saw anywhere from 10 to 22 inches of snow depending on the area. On January 17th, some people are still outside in the cold attempting to unbury their car or even find their driveway under massive snow drifts. Many […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County makes preparations for upcoming snow storm

A winter storm warning has been issued for Erie County as the area is expecting more than ten inches overnight. Here is more on how you and your family can be prepared for the expected upcoming storm. At the time of reporting the snow has not arrived, however, once it does make an appearance, make […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms

NEW YORK (AP) — A dangerous winter storm brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on a holiday Monday. A foot (30 centimeters) or more of snow fell in parts of New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania Sunday night through Monday morning, and tens of thousands of customers in the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
