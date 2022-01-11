ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Teen allegedly puts rat poison in man’s drink

By Summer Poole
 7 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 14-year-old after he allegedly put soap and rat poison in a man’s orange juice.

The teen, a Fort Walton Beach resident, admitted to the crime because he heard the man say he was planning to put the teen in a type of “shelter home,” according to OCSO.

The man said he tasted something peculiar in his drink, so he spit it out. When he poured the remainder of the drink in the sink, he saw rat poison.

The teenager has been charged with poisoning food or water with the intent to injure or kill.

#Rat Poison#Poisoning#Drugs#Weather#Crime#Ocso#Nexstar Media Inc
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

