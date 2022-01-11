Teen allegedly puts rat poison in man’s drink

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 14-year-old after he allegedly put soap and rat poison in a man’s orange juice.

The teen, a Fort Walton Beach resident, admitted to the crime because he heard the man say he was planning to put the teen in a type of “shelter home,” according to OCSO.

The man said he tasted something peculiar in his drink, so he spit it out. When he poured the remainder of the drink in the sink, he saw rat poison.

The teenager has been charged with poisoning food or water with the intent to injure or kill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.