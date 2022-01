CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is going to be taking up the desalination issue again at its meeting - next Tuesday. City staff said that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been slow in approving the permits for the plant. Now -- the council is being asked by staff to approve a request for the state to extend its financial commitment to the project for another year. That means the state would commit to financing it through 2023.

