Video Games

Ice Cold Carnage in New Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Reveal Trailer

By James Cunningham on January 10, 2022
hardcoregamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the world was a busy time. An invading alien army knocked over the planet’s defenses and laid waste to anything that even smelled like resistance, crushing the Earth with hordes of disposable monstrosities. While the combined forces of Earth’s armies were little more than a pleasant workout for...

hardcoregamer.com

studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
Collider

New 'Wolf Like Me' Trailer Reveals Mary's Big Secret

Peacock has just released a new trailer and images from their new original series Wolf Like Me, which is currently streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on Stan in Australia. The new trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the lupine chaos complicating a budding romance. The new...
TV SERIES
sirusgaming.com

Standalone Expansion Serious Sam Siberian Mayhem to Release in Late January 2022

Publisher Devolver Digital have formally announced a release date for Serious Sam Siberian Mayhem, a standalone expansion worked on by independent developer Timelock Studio and Serious Sam 4 developer Croteam. The next chapter of the ongoing adventures of ‘Serious’ Sam Stone will release on Steam later this month on January...
VIDEO GAMES
EW.com

Roland Emmerich breaks down the epic new Moonfall trailer: What's behind the lunar mayhem?

It might be the oldest warning of disaster in the book: "The sky is falling!" Roland Emmerich is a director that knows a thing or two about disasters, having previously depicted widespread destruction at the hands of climate change (The Day After Tomorrow), alien invasion (Independence Day), and doomsday prophecy (2012). With his latest film, Moonfall, Emmerich tries out a different kind of apocalypse: What if the moon was falling from the sky? On top of that, what if the moon was actually home to a living creature of unknown power and malevolence?
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ Trailer Reveals New Sequel Coming to Disney+ (Video)

A new “Ice Age” movie is on the way, but this one’s heading directly to streaming. Disney+ unveiled the official trailer for “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” on Tuesday, a new film in the “Ice Age” franchise that puts Simon Pegg’s one-eyed weasel Buck front and center. Eager for a little independence, possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.
MOVIES
Eurogamer.net

A new Serious Sam game may release later this month

Remember that brief Serious Sam teaser that had fans thinking a new instalment - or, in the very least, new DLC - might be on the way? Turns out they were right, and a new Serious Sam is set to release later this month. Croteam dropped a cryptic video tease...
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

More Serious Sam coming January 25th

Fans of running and gunning have some exciting news coming there way, as there’s a new standalone icy expansion to Serious Sam coming January 25th. A combined effort from modding team Timelock Studios and Croteam, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem brings a frosty Russian flavour to Steam later this month. The best part of all of this? That anyone who already owns Serious Sam 4 will receiver a “sizeable discount” at launch and going forward. It’s a really nice reward for fans of the series!
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Collider

New 'Moonfall' Trailer Reveals an Interstellar Plan to Save the Earth

A new trailer for the Halle Berry action vehicle Moonfall has just dropped. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the film tells the story of an unlikely team of individuals who are tasked with saving the Earth when the moon is knocked off its orbit and comes hurtling towards earth. Emmerich is known for directing many sci-fi epics like Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow, so audiences should expect a huge spectacle equipped with fun CGI and clever one-liners, as well as stars stars Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Donald Sutherland, and Charlie Plummer.
MOVIES
hardcoregamer.com

Floating Above the Post-Apocalypse in Forever Skies Teaser Reveal

Every day there’s a new end of the world and each new apocalypse comes with a reminder that, while life can be damaged, its utter eradication is going to take a little more than mankind can handle. Admitted, there’s no promise anything resembling human will get to see what’s next, but the planet keeps spinning as life changes and adapts to whatever the new normal may be. The post-disaster hope, though, is that the apocalypse is at least partly reversible, and maybe after the worst has happened we can be smart enough to turn the wreckage of civilization into a new home. Forever Skies takes place in a world overrun by clouds of green toxic dust, and while people built upwards to escape it there was only so much they could do. A lone human needs to get back down to the ground, however, because it’s possible there’s a cure for their family somewhere in the deadly haze.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

VALORANT New Filipina Agent Neon Revealed in Exciting Trailer

Watch the new trailer featuring the latest VALORANT Agent, Neon. The 18th VALORANT Agent, Neon, is finally coming this month, and Riot Games has released a new trailer to highlight the electrifying Filipina Duelist. Neon is set to release when Episode 4, Act 1 launches in a few days, and although Riot has been teasing the new Agent since the VALORANT Champions 2021 finals, this is the first time we get to see what she can actually do in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Horizon Forbidden West trailer reveals staggeringly gorgeous landscapes

There might not be a better-looking video game than Horizon Forbbiden West, especially if the new trailer is any indication. On Thursday, Guerrilla Games flex Horizon’s creative and technical muscle by way of the Tribes of the Forbidden West trailer. As one would naturally glean from the title, this video highlights some of the people Aloy will encounter while exploring. From the Oseram and Carja, to Tenakth and Utari, there seem to be many cultures in this new land. Good to see that humanity is still thriving despite all the terrifying robot dinosaurs roaming around.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Apex Legends Reveals More of Bangalore in New Stories From the Outlands Trailer

Respawn Entertainment has revealed more of Bangalore and her past after the Battle of Gridiron in the latest Stories from the Outlands trailer for Apex Legends, and this one is a must-see if you’re a big fan of the Legend. Check out the trailer below, as well as some details on Apex Legends: Escape, the latest expansion for the free-to-play battle royale.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Destiny 2 trailer reveals the Witch Queen's domain

Aspiring astronauts that are particularly fond of looting and shooting will be happy to know that a new trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen came out Tuesday. Savathûn’s Throne World, an oh-so-appropriate title for the trailer, goes a bit into what players can expect from the expansion. Savathûn seems none too thrilled that Guardians are poking her majesty’s neck of the woods, as every nook and cranny appears to be rife with danger. Not that we’d expect the abode of an evil space monster to be all that welcoming, mind you.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s Latest Trailer Explores Savathûn’s Throne World

Bungie today dropped a new trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen showcasing the expansions new, explorable destination, Savathûn’s Throne World. Like every previous major expansion for Destiny, The Witch Queen adds in a new destination for players to explore and fight enemies. For the upcoming expansion, players will be diving into Savathûn’s Throne World. Described as a location of corruption and splendor, players will seek out truth and uncover mysteries. You’ll also face off against a new form of Hive, the Lucent Brood.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

New ’83 Sounds Trailer Details the Sounds of the Cold War

Antimatter Games have released a new ’83 sounds trailer, detailing the sound design in their upcoming Cold War multiplayer shooter. This new dev diary details how the developers recorded all of ’83‘s sound effects. This includes ambient noises, gunfire, explosions, and even just the various buttons and levers inside a tank. The video breaks down the process of recording effects, then the various ways they can be modified. Many of the recordings were made at military museums, allowing the sound team to get hands-on with Cold War-era technology.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Discover a Whole New Adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The countdown to the latest Pokemon adventure is growing ever closer, and we’ve yet again been gifted with another teaser trailer to get players excited. There’s only a few snippits of new gameplay in this one, but it’s exciting nonetheless as every day we move further towards a type of adventure that players aren’t even sure what to fully expect from. It looks like a grand time so far, so one can only imagine it’ll be fun to really get started in the Hisui region in a little over two weeks time.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ PC trailer reveals new screen filters and improvements

Monster Hunter Rise launches on PC next week and Capcom has released a new trailer showing off the screen filters coming to the game. In the trailer below, there’s a showcase of a few different screen filters inspired by cinema and different art-styles, including: black and white, sepia, Japanese-style, warring lands-style, and cinema-style filters on both sepia and black and white.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Coming in March, new trailer revealed

We’re only a few days into 2022 and Nintendo has already dropped its first surprise of the year. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is officially coming on March 25th, and boy oh boy, does it look fantastic! Check out the brand-new trailer below, showcasing the 3D worlds and some all-new copy abilities!
VIDEO GAMES

