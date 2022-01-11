Ice Cold Carnage in New Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Reveal Trailer

Every day there’s a new end of the world and each new apocalypse comes with a reminder that, while life can be damaged, its utter eradication is going to take a little more than mankind can handle. Admitted, there’s no promise anything resembling human will get to see what’s next, but the planet keeps spinning as life changes and adapts to whatever the new normal may be. The post-disaster hope, though, is that the apocalypse is at least partly reversible, and maybe after the worst has happened we can be smart enough to turn the wreckage of civilization into a new home. Forever Skies takes place in a world overrun by clouds of green toxic dust, and while people built upwards to escape it there was only so much they could do. A lone human needs to get back down to the ground, however, because it’s possible there’s a cure for their family somewhere in the deadly haze.

