Neighbors discover they are suddenly now in a flood plain

One of the hostages in the synagogue standoff in Colleyville, Texas, said he thought the gunman was going to kill them shortly before they made their daring escape. Jeffrey Cohen, one of three hostages held at gunpoint for 11 hours inside Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday, said the suspect told them to get on their knees and that he was going to shoot them during the final hour they were held hostage.

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO