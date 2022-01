[COMMUNICATED] We all know that making a chasunah can get stressful. But for one family in Eretz Yisroel, it got so stressful that it changed someone’s life…Forever. The Vales are a typical frum family in Beitar. They have nine kids and live very simply like most of their neighbors. That means no vacations, no brand name clothing, and no fleishigs during the week. But when their daughter Gita became a Kallah over one month ago, parents Batsheva and Zecharya came to a horrifying realization- Despite saving every extra shekel ever since they got married, even the most simple chasunah was much more than they could possibly afford at the moment.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO