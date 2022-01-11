ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers star Mookie Betts, locked in during MLB lockout, bowls a perfect game

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearly Mookie Betts is just as dangerous in the lanes as he is on the diamond. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers star bowled a perfect 300 game. The 29-year old star outfielder posted footage of the impressive accomplishment on social media, which...

blackchronicle.com

