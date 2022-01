Imagine Entertainment is in negotiations to sell a majority stake in the production banner headed by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer to London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management Ltd. The talks were first reported by the The Wall Street Journal. The negotiations are accelerating but a source close to the situation cautions there’s still no certainty that a deal will come to fruition. The discussions under way with Centricus are said to value Imagine Entertainment, one of Hollywood’s largest independent content producers, at about $600 million to $700 million. The company has been in the hunt for a capital infusion through...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO