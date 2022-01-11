ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Transcutaneous spinal cord stimulation combined with locomotor training to improve walking ability in people with chronic spinal cord injury: study protocol for an international multi-centred double-blinded randomised sham-controlled trial (eWALK)

By Elizabeth A. Bye
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international multi-centred, double-blinded, randomised sham-controlled trial (eWALK). To determine the effect of 12 weeks of transcutaneous spinal stimulation (TSS) combined with locomotor training on walking ability in people with spinal cord injury (SCI). Setting. Dedicated SCI research centres in Australia, Spain, USA and Scotland. Methods. Fifty community-dwelling individuals...

COMPUTERS

