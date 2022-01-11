ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Wears Majorly Plunging Bodysuit With Side Cutouts In New Photos

By Cynthia Cook
 7 days ago

Kim Kardashian shared a sexy new Instagram on Monday showing off a plunging black bodysuit and on-trend wide leg distressed black jeans.

All black everything! Kim Kardashian, 41, looked as stylish as ever in a recent Instagram, posing in a plunging black Maximillian sleeveless bodysuit, distressed wide leg black jeans, and pointed-toe black heels. The SKIMS founder shared the series of photos on Jan. 10, wearing her long, raven-colored locks long and lightly tousled. The mother-of-four paired the outfit with glowing, smoky-eyed glam and blush pink lipstick, captioning the post with one black heart emoji.

Kim posted the look to her Instagram on Jan. 10, but she wore it as she touched down in the Bahamas with new flame Pete Davidson, 28, on Jan. 3. In photos obtained by TMZ, the couple looked completely smitten with each other as they stepped off a private jet at the island locale. Kim wore the aforementioned outfit while Pete carried a black leather Louis Vuitton backpack over top a navy blue baseball jacket featuring several patches. He stayed comfortable in a beige-colored sweatsuit consisting of shorts and a hoodie, along with sneakers. The couple stayed at a private home owned by publicist and Kim’s close friend Simon Huck, the outlet reported.

Kim Kardashian (Broadimage/Shutterstock).

Although Kim and Pete seemed to have enjoyed themselves, Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, 44, had some feelings about the vacation, as it was apparently the same spot Kim took him for his 40th birthday. “Kanye doesn’t understand why Kim would take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas for their first vacation together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Jan. 7. “To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago. Kim rented out the entire island for him so it’s obviously a special place in his heart. But it just feels tainted now because she decided to bring Pete there. He’s trying to move on with his own life but who couldn’t help being bothered by that?”

Meanwhile, although Ye may be a little offended about Kim’s island dalliance with Pete, he’s been having quite the whirlwind romance of his own with actress Julia Fox, 31.

Steve Gagliardo
7d ago

who cares she's a question of mind over matter. actually she just doesn't matter.

