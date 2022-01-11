ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Missing Texas dog found safe in Indiana, 3 years after later

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqRtK_0di3Jlrs00

MARION, Ind. ( WXIN ) – A dog who traveled more than 1,100 miles away from her Texas home is reunited with her owners after being found in Indiana.

Daisy the dog was missing for three years – until she walked up to the back door of Tiffany Clay’s home in Marion, Indiana, last week.

Dogs are bilingual! Scientists find they can detect speech changes between languages

Clay took Daisy to the vet to see if she was microchipped, and that’s when they got a major shock: Daisy was missing from Houston, Texas.

“Last Tuesday, we got a phone call from Taylor and Tiffany stating they found our dog all the way in Marion, Indiana,” said Daisy’s owner Katrina Skelton. “Mark and I were immediately like, ‘Okay, we’re going to Indiana this weekend. Let’s find a babysitter for our kids, and we’re making a 16-hour drive to get our dog because she was our first baby.’ We had her before we had our kids, so we missed her a lot.”

“It means everything to us so they can be happy, because I’d want someone to bring my dog back,” said Clay about the happy reunion.

Daisy’s owners say they have no idea how she made it all the way to Indiana. They say they always had a feeling she was OK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Michigan parents advocate for Covid-19 safety in schools

Michigan (WLNS)—Kathleen Lucas and Brittnee Senecal are parents from Ottawa and Jackson counties. Together, they’re part of an online group of hundreds of parents in what they call the Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools. Their mission is simple. “We want all kids to be safe in school, we want to protect our communities. It’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Some Michigan counties pause jury trials amid COVID surge

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — Jury trials have been paused in some western Michigan counties due to a surge in coronavirus cases, court officials said Monday. Chief Judge Mark Trusock said all jury trials in Kent County 17th Circuit Court, based in Grand Rapids, were on hold until March 7. Ottawa County Probate Court and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Marion, IN
Lifestyle
Marion, IN
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Marion, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Marion, TX
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Marion, IN
Pets & Animals
WLNS

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ATLANTA, MI
WLNS

Support flows to ‘changed’ Texas synagogue after standoff

DALLAS (AP) — The tight-knit congregation at a Texas synagogue where four people were held hostage by an armed captor during a 10-hour standoff over the weekend traces its roots back to a gathering organized over 20 years ago by a handful of families who were new to the area. “It was a Jewish holiday and we […]
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weather#Wxin#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WLNS

British national ID’d as hostage-taker at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities on Sunday identified a 44-year-old British national as the man who took four people, hostage, at a Texas synagogue for 10 hours before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff that President Joe Biden called “an act of terror.” Malik Faisal Akram was shot and killed […]
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WLNS

First vaccine clinic comes to Breslin Center

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)- Spartan fans and others filed into the Breslin Center Monday, but not for any basketball game. A joint-partnership between the Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University turned the arena into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Staff said the clinic was busy with people either getting their booster or their first […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Slotkin meets with healthcare workers on MLK day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many are marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day with acts of service around the community. For one group on the front lines of COVID, that service never really ends. That’s why a Michigan lawmaker spent part of the day helping and listening. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin visited Sparrow hospital to get an […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy