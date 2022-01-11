ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Admission counselors to high school seniors: Don’t stress college application process

By Adrianna Hargrove
 7 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The college admissions process can be very stressful for high school seniors, especially during these uncertain times. However, admissions counselors are reminding seniors to never carry the weight of the world on their shoulders and to always ask for help.

One key point counselors are telling seniors is they always have the resources they need to make the admissions process as easy as possible.

“I think we’re all more stressed now, including our high school seniors,” said Rachel Hewett, a school counselor at North Lenoir High School. “They have all the typical things a high school senior has going on when they’re trying to make decisions about their future, but then they’re also trying to deal with the day-to-day uncertainties of life in a COVID world.”

North Lenoir High School has a student-led college ambassador club that gives information to families about the college admissions process and also encourages students to work towards their college goals. The club even held a college panel where last year’s graduates visited to speak about their first semester at college.

During the spring semester, seniors are counting down the days to getting that college acceptance letter in the mail, and that letter will determine their future after high school. Justine Okerson, a senior associate director at East Carolina University, tells students that if plan A fails, always have a plan B. She also said there are so many options for each student.

“Every college offers students really phenomenal opportunities to grow as a person and to really fall in love with an academic passion and to identify what they want to do in their future,” Okerson said.

ECU also has a number of in-house and regional counselors who attend Prep for College boot camp nights at different high schools across the state.

“We just to try to reach students, make that face-to-face connection, and let them know they have someone to reach out to throughout the process,” Okerson said.

