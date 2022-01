With 12 nights to go before Royal Rumble, Raw adds two matches to the card that may impact the upcoming premium live event. Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature Becky Lynch and Doudrop attempting to coexist before their Royal Rumble match for the WWE Raw Women's Title. Last week, Becky helped Doudrop secure a title match against her by making sure Bianca Belair did not pin Liv Morgan in a number one contender's Triple Threat. Now, they will face Bianca and Liv in tag team action 12 days away from Doudrop's first WWE Raw Women's Title shot outside of a live event.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO